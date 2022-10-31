Sharon E. LaFond, 78

LACONIA — Sharon Eileen LaFond, 78, of Strafford Street, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Sharon was born on April 15, 1944, in Laconia, the daughter of David and Dorothy (Mansfield) Schofield.
She enjoyed life to the fullest with many passions like writing, poetry, painting, her grandchildren, as well her love of friends and Maine, to list only a few.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Charisse E. LaFond-Baker of Laconia, her son, Devin LaFond and his wife Robbin, from Wellington, Colorado; and her three granddaughters, Lily Baker, Ena Baker and Sarah Ruff and her husband, Devin; her sister, Lisa Garneau and her husband Michael; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon is predeceased by her brother, Frederick Schofield; and her sisters, Sandra McLaughlin and Jarna Culp.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
