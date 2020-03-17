MOULTONBOROUGH — Sharon Dee Satnick, 56, passed away on March 12, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Sharon was born on Aug. 9, 1963, in Long Island, New York, the daughter of William and Suzanne (Levine) Satnick.
Sharon worked with close friends she considered family, as a developer, programmer, and hacker extraordinaire! They were very supportive of her during her battle with cancer. They made it enjoyable to go to work.
Sharon lived an awesome life traveling to warm, beautiful places. She enjoyed extreme mountain biking at age 56. She loved exploring the scenic mountains and trails of New Hampshire. She enjoyed swimming, kayaking, and hiking. She spent countless hours gardening with her mom at their lakefront home.
She is adored by everyone who knew her, especially her nephews. She taught them the lifelong lessons of the importance of having fun and trying new things. Sharon inspires our adventurous spirit and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her mother, Suzanne Satnick; and her brother, Henry Satnick, his wife, Rosalie Satnick, and their children, Ryan and Jacob Satnick.
She was predeceased by her father, William Satnick.
Due to the current health bans, we are going to postpone services. We look forward to honoring her memory in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, through https://tinyurl.com/taohrg3. Hopefully, together we can develop a cure or a new treatment for ovarian cancer.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
