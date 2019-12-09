BELMONT — Sharlene Ruiter, 73, of Timothy Drive, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.
Sharlene was born on Aug. 10, 1946, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lafayette and Marcella (Collins) Wichard.
Sharlene recently retired from Circle K, where she worked as a baker. Prior to that, she was a waitress at China Garden, Belmont, for many years.
Sharlene loved NASCAR racing, games, working, and spending time with family. She enjoyed her Sunday drives with her husband, David, exploring New England.
Sharlene is survived by her son, Ronnie Morris, and his wife, Kim Love, of Laconia; daughter Kim Keeler-Maciak and her husband, Michael, of Conway; four grandchildren, Dakota Morris, Jamie Kay, Shannon Lacasse and her husband, Jim, and Ryan Keeler; five great-grandchildren; brothers Rodney and Butch Wichard; a sister, Joan Wichard; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Benny Morris; her second husband, David Ruiter; and by her brother, Jerry Wichard.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
