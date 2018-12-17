BELMONT — Shari Ann Rohrborn, 56, of Cherry Street, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her home.
Shari was born on June 7, 1962, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Francis Paul Sr. and Norma Dorothy (Wylie) Maheux.
Shari graduated from Laconia High School in 1980. She traveled to England, married, and returned to the United States where she traveled extensively before settling in Laconia. Shari was a homemaker for her family.
Shari loved to cook, take care of others, and spend time with her friends and family.
Shari is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Rohrborn of Middletown, Connecticut, and Hannah Rohrborn of Plymouth, Michigan.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be in the spring, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Shari’s name be made to either the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Financial Management Branch-Gift Fund, 6700B Rockledge Drive, Room 1336, Bethesda, MD 20892-6902.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.