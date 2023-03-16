LACONIA — Shannon Leigh Jesseman-Welcome, 41, of Laconia, passed away on March 3, in De Leon, Texas.
Born on December 14, 1981, in Laconia, she leaves behind her mother Kelly Ellsworth and stepfather Roger Ellsworth, as well as her father Ralph Jesseman and stepmother Pam Jesseman.
Pushing through her senior year eight and a half months pregnant, she graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School with the class of 2000. Moving to De Leon, Texas, in 2020, she found a new joy and passion for the outdoors, where she could often be found walking with her never absent bottle of Pepsi, collecting and painting rocks for her beautiful rock garden. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Shannon had a passion for coloring, solving puzzles, and playing with her two dogs, as well as looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild.
Predeceased by her maternal grandparents, David and Muriel Murphy, and her paternal grandparents, Albert and Barbara Jesseman, she is survived by not only her parents, but her three children, Makayla Reardon, Riley Jesseman, and Mckenzie Leroux, as well as her brother, Christopher Jesseman and sister-in-law, Kristan Jesseman and their two children.
She touched many lives with her smile and compassion for others, many times putting the needs and lives of others before her own.
