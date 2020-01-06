CHOCORUA — Shane Patrick Berwick, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chocorua on Dec. 26, 2019.
He was born and raised in Laconia, and attended schools in the Laconia and Belmont districts.
As a young man, Shane enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and riding his motorcycle.
Shane worked alongside his father, Dennis, at Berwick Plumbing & Heating for many years.
In recent years, he enjoyed watching movies, spending quality time with his father, cooking, and keeping in touch with his friends. He will be remembered by his family as having a heart of gold and great sense of humor.
Shane is survived by his father, Dennis Berwick of Chocorua; his mother, Janice St. Onge, neé Tardif, of Florida; his sister, Jessie Perkins of Boscawen; his two daughters, Alex Hinton of Florida and Lily Anna Berwick of Falmouth, Massachusetts; and his two grandchildren, Payton and Connor; as well as many aunts and uncles.
Wilkinson-Beane is assisting the family with arrangements and burial will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.