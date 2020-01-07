BELMONT — Shan Ming Chiu, 80, of Belmont, peacefully passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Shan was born in Zhe Jiang Province, China, on Jan. 30, 1939. He and his family immigrated to Taiwan during the Chinese Revolution in the 1940s, where he later served in the Navy for the Taiwan National Military.
Shan married his wife, Lin Chi Hua Chiu, on Oct. 10, 1969, and both had a goal to provide their next generation with a better life. He immigrated to the United States in 1975 first, and later sponsored his wife in 1978, and then his four children in 1983.
Before his retirement in 2010, Shan was a restaurant chef/owner in the Lakes Region for more than 30 years. He was an amazing cook and created homemade sauces and marinades that were flavorful and loved by many.
Shan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lin Chi Hua Chiu of Belmont; his brother, Hung Fu Chiu, and family of Quincy, Massachusetts, and his brother, Chong Fuh Chiou, of Boston, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his four children, son Chung I. Chiu and wife Jennifer Chiu of Belmont, son Chung C. Chiu and wife Yang Zhou of Belmont, his daughter, Hsiu Chiu-Aguiar and husband Rob Aguiar of Gilford, and his daughter, Susan Solecki, and husband Jason Solecki of Cumberland, Rhode Island; and 10 grandchildren, Samuel, Luke, Rachel, Samantha, Didi, Mei Mei, Anthony, Emily, Maya, and Tyler.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.