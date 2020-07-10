LAKEPORT — Thomas Laughton Brown, age 88, of 28 Harrison Street, Lakeport, NH, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Concord Hospital, following a sudden illness.
Services were delayed due to the Coronavirus but will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or to the Lakeport Community Association, in Tom's name, 53 Bell Street, c/o Faye Nachbaur, Lakeport, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.wilkinson-beane.com
Please follow guidelines when attending, social distance and wear a mask.
