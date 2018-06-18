Sean Ritchie, 43
PORTSMOUTH — Sean Ritchie, 43, died May 31, 2018.
He was born on June 3, 1974. From a young age, Sean had a love of adventure and the ocean. He formerly lived in Meredith and graduated from Inter-Lakes H.S. and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he traveled the world on the open sea. His love of family brought him back to New England where he attended and graduated from both Maine Maritime Academy and Plymouth State College.
His children, Abby and Jack Ritchie and Trevor Scarlett, were everything to him. He loved them with all he had, working tirelessly to ensure they could explore their own life’s dreams.
For many years, Sean satisfied his desire of a life on the open sea by serving as captain of the Doris E or aboard the Mount Washington on the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Often the life of the party, his piercing blue eyes and big belly laughs, like the ocean waters he so loved, hid the tumultuous currents struggling beneath their surface. In death, his soul has found the peace he could not find on earth.
His parents, James and Karen Ritchie, predeceased him.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Trevor Scarlett, and Jack and Abby Ritchie; sisters Donna Ritchie and Kristin Ritchie Lasalle; nieces and nephews Jessica Sherkanowski, Ethan Thomas, Aiden, Isabelle, and Owen Dube; and lastly his girlfriend, Steph Willey, and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Plymouth House, 446 Main St., Plymouth, NH. 03264.
