LACONIA — Scott “Moe” Hodgman, 29, of Belmont, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Scott was born Jan. 7, 1989, in Albany, New York.
Scott enjoyed working on cars, especially his BMW. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, snowboarding, going to the gym, and spending time with friends and family, including his many nieces and nephews.
Scott will be remembered for his charming personality, good looks, sense of humor, and his smile that could brighten anyone’s day. Scott was a true friend to those lucky enough to have known him, and he will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his mother, Christine (Dion) Booth, and stepfather Steven Booth of Belmont; his father, Glenn Hodgman, and stepmother Deborah Brookfield-Hodgman of Dover; his brother, Jacob Hodgman, and his wife, Brooke Hodgman, of Belmont; his brother, James Hodgman, and his wife, Jessica Hodgman, of Belmont; his brother, Jeffrey Hodgman, and fiancé Sarah Healy of Sanbornton; his sister, Jerrica Manning, and husband Shaine Manning of Belmont; his paternal grandfather, Richard Hodgman of Laconia, and maternal grandmother, Sharon Dion of Laconia; his aunt, Michelle Dion, of Laconia; his aunt, Beth, and uncle Norman Leclaire of Laconia; his cousins, Joshua, Emily and Connor; his nieces, Sasha, Aubrey and Violet; his nephews, Kaleb, Connor, Julian, William, Demetri, Dominick, and Tucker; and many friends.
Scott was predeceased by his Papa Leo Dion and by his grandmother, Doris “Lee” Hodgman, both of Laconia.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Scott's name may be made to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia, NH 03246, or online at www.navigatingrecovery.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
