GILFORD — Scott Mattson Yale, 69, of Schoolhouse Hill Road, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Scott was born May 21, 1950, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late Gordon and Barbara (Mattson) Yale.
The Yales were avid skiers and, by the time Scott was in middle school, the family moved from Marblehead, Massachusetts, to Gilford, New Hampshire. Scott was an accomplished skier who raced competitively and was a member of the National Ski Team. Scott later assisted, then headed the Gunstock Ski Patrol for many years.
After graduating from Laconia High School in 1968, Scott studied culinary arts at Yale and later ran a restaurant at Gilford Marina. He worked as a supervisor for Audley Corporation and served as a firefighter/EMT for the Town of Gilmanton. Scott was a self-employed contractor in the Lakes Region for more than 30 years.
A kind and patient man, Scott taught by example. He loved children. Scott was always making room for another child to take under his wing. With four sons out on their own and a young teenage daughter at home, Scott became a foster father for the next 15 years. During that time, he welcomed two more daughters and a son to the Yale clan. He loved every child who came into his home as his own.
Scott looked forward to the holidays. He prepared scrumptious meals and baked special desserts for each person. Anyone who shared a holiday feast hosted by Scott was fortunate, indeed. Christmas was by far his most cherished holiday. Scott was a giving man. He loved to watch the faces of his children and grandchildren opening the gifts he chose or made for them.
Full of life and love, Scott adored his family and they adored him. He courageously met the challenges life put before him. With grace and dignity, he fought his illness for many years. He is at peace.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathleen (Toomey) Yale; their children, Khristion Yale and his wife, Bethany, Shawn Yale and his wife, Sarah, Abram Wilmot and his wife, Kathleen, Brent Wilmot and his fiancé, Jennifer, Shannon Yale and her partner, Brandon, Anthony Strout, Shawna Martin and her husband, Zachary, Victoria Yale, and Cody Yale; their grandchildren, Calsey, Morgan, Joseph, Kacy, Trie, Camden, Trinity, Trent, Elijah, Logan, Gretta, Leiah, Paisley, Eleanora, Alexander, and Liberty; and great-granddaughter Kit.
In addition to his parents, Scott was predeceased by his brothers, Wayne A. Yale and Kent E. Yale; and nephew Jeremy Allen Yale Dix.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Scott’s name to the Downtown Gym Rock Steady Boxing Program, 171 Fair St., Laconia NH; or to the Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
