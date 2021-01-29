BELMONT — Scott E. Chapman, 58, died at his home on Jan. 20, 2021 after a long illness.
He was born in Laconia the son of Elwin and Arvilla (Braley) Chapman. Scott was a longtime employee of NH Ball Bearing and a resident of Belmont.
He loved to fish and hunt, but his greatest love was riding his motorcycle.
Family members include his brother, Kent Clark of Belmont; a sister, Linda Harbour of Hopkinton; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Sanbornton in the spring.
He will be greatly missed and rest in peace Scott.
Donations in his memory may be made to The American Diabetes Assn., PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Scott’s family. To access his online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
