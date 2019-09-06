MEREDITH — Scott Bridges, 57, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side, after a long battle with emphysema.
Scott was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Jan. 2, 1962.
He worked for many years in the construction trades and, in recent years, was employed by Union Cemetery Association in Laconia.
He is survived by his wife, Valeta (Baker) Bridges, of Meredith; a step-daughter, Sacha Boynton, and companion Ben Carlisle; his mother, Marie Wamboldt, of Smynra Mills, Maine; and brothers Albert Bridges Jr. of Portsmouth, Richard Bridges of Lincoln, Maine, and Roy Wamboldt of Utah.
The family wishes to thank Central VNA and Hospice for their caring and support, the Pulmonary Department at DHMC, Speare Memorial Occupational and Physical Therapy Department, Dr. Alan Rosen, MD, at Mid-State Healthcare, and Ralph Barrett for all of his kindness and care that meant so much to Scott.
In keeping with Scott’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
