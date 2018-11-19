GILFORD — Scott Alan Sleeper, 52, died on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, from the rapid progression of Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
Scott was born on May 20, 1966, in Tilton.
Scott was a tremendous athlete in his high school years. He excelled in all sports, but was most remembered for being a soccer all-star and being invited to play in the Lions Cup for his outstanding performance on the Winnisquam Regional High School soccer team.
Scott worked for Coca-Cola for 25 years. He proudly wore his Coke uniform and loved being a route driver delivering Coca-Cola products throughout the Lakes Region and beyond. He drove a tractor-trailer with the ease and grace of driving a pickup truck and was adored by customers and colleagues.
Scott was devoted to his family and enjoyed creating joyful memories in everyday life, on special occasions and the special memories of family vacations — especially Disney World. He loved being outdoors hunting, skiing, camping, kayaking, fishing, hiking, and being at the ocean. Many of these special memories were shared with close family and friends. Laughter at home and by the campfire was always abundant. Our memories are etched with Scott’s full enjoyment of good friends, good beer and good humor.
Scott especially loved hunting and tracking with his brother, Jimmy. Being in the woods was second-nature to him. He could always find his way as if the compass rose was etched in his heart.
Scott was married to Denise Sleeper. They shared 29 beautiful years together after meeting on vacation in Aruba. They lived in Gilford with their two sons, Kyle Joseph Sleeper, 23, and Connor John Sleeper, 20.
From early on, Scott and Denise shared the philosophy that the future is not guaranteed, so they fully embraced life by working hard, playing hard and not taking any moments for granted. It allowed them to live life with no regrets. Laughter and not sweating the small stuff became the hallmarks of their life together. This began the legacy of a life well-lived with faith and family.
Scott was very proud of his mom, Peggy VanBennekum, for teaching him the importance of working hard and persevering through difficult times. His greatest desire for her was to be happy and enjoy life after working so hard all of her life. He always wanted her to know that he loved her and that life was good.
Scott will always be remembered for his love of family, love of the outdoors, his quick wit and contagious smile. He bravely endured Alzheimer’s disease and has donated his brain for the ongoing research of brain disorders to Mass General. In life and in death, Scott is making a difference by being the incredible person he was born to be. He would not want people to be sad, but he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, without regret and with lots of laughter because after all — life is good.
Scott is survived by his mother, Peggy VanBennekum, and her husband, Bill; his wife, Denise Sleeper; two sons, Kyle and Conner Sleeper; two brothers, Jimmy Pescinski and his wife, Christine, and Mark Pescinski and his significant other, Kathy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Katherine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road, Alton, NH 03809.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Every Child is Ours, c/o Winnisquam School District, 433 W Main St., Tilton, NH 03276, or online at www.nhecio.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
