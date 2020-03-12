LACONIA — Saroeum “Mony” Chea, 70, passed away on March 9, 2020, after a short illness at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Mony was born on June 3, 1949, in Cambodia, to the late Mok Chea and Ouch Kieth.
Mony was a former policeman for the United Nations in Thailand, a professional Muya Thai Kickboxer, and a spiritual meditator.
Mony loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a gardener and loved growing giant sunflowers. His favorite pastime was to nap in the hammock outside and watch Cambodian comedies or boxing with his wife.
Mony is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Nang Neov; three sons, Narith Roeum of Laconia, Kennedy Benjamin Neov-Roeum of Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Justin Jamal Neov-Roeum of Laconia; four daughters, Sally R. Sek of Stockton, California, Leakhana Roeum of Laconia, Leakkanyka Roeum and her husband, Matthew MacDonald, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, and Mollinda Truett and her husband, Brandon, of Thornton; 11 grandchildren, Khammaveak R. Sek, Vireak R. Sek, Princess Sonita Sek, Meralda Alice Sek, Nevaeh J. Roeum, Kylie A. Truett, Saniya Nang Matthews, Isaiah Stanyan, Roeuman Matthew MacDonald, Mikkel J. MacDonald, and Breyson M. Truett; three brothers, Sakich Chea, Eang Chea, and Suk Chea; a sister, Saray Ean; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14, from 3 to 8:30 p.m., with Dhamma Chant at 8 p.m., at Wat Khmer Samaki Santikaran Buddhist Temple, 85 Tyngsboro Road, North Chelmsford, MA 01863.
Another Dhamma Chant will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 8 a.m., at Wat Khmer Samaki Santikaran Buddhist Temple, 85 Tyngsboro Road, North Chelmsford, MA 01863. There will also be a Cremation Service on Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Winnipesaukee River Crematorium, 140 Tilton Road, Northfield, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
