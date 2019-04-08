ALEXANDRIA — Sarah "Sally" McQuaid-Allen, 62, of Alexandria, died peacefully at home on April 1, 2019, after a long bout with cancer.
Sally was born in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28, 1956, daughter of the late Elias Alfred McQuaid and Lillian Wagner McQuaid.
Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Taylor Lavallee, Jordyn Lavallee, and Maxwell Ryder, and her great-granddaughter, Aubreigh Rose.
Sally had a “green thumb” when it came to gardening, enjoyed basket weaving and spending quality time in her home with her best companions, Bill and Kizzy, their rescue dog from Alabama that never left her side.
Sally knew how to light up a room with her contagious smile and laughter; bringing sunshine on a cloudy day. She will be missed by all her family and friends (too many to include here) but she is in a better place now.
Sally is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Allen; Bill’s daughter, Keera Allen of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; two children, Laura Lavallee of Belmont and Glenn Margeson of Concord; as well as five sisters, Kathleen McQuaid Lockwood, Eileen McQuaid, Susan McQuaid (twin), Patricia Risley, and Lillian Rozanski.
There will be a graveside service in the Riverside Cemetery, Fowler River Road, Alexandria, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wolfburg Farm, East Holderness Road, Holderness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally’s memory would be greatly accepted at the Kizzy Allen Fund, c/o Northern Lakes Veterinary Hospital, 83 Depot St., Ashland, NH 03217.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.