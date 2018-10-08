PLYMOUTH — Sarah Ann Kilfoyle, 78, died peacefully at her home in Plymouth on Oct. 4, 2018, after a long illness.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth.
Born on Feb. 10, 1940, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Thelma May and George Earl Conover, Sally, as she was known to her friends and family, graduated from Ewing High School and then attended Wilson College, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Latin.
Sally’s career spanned over six decades, most of it spent working with one of her foremost loves, the English language. She started her career as a Latin teacher and then went into publishing in New York City where she met her husband, John Brady. She and Brady eventually settled in Trenton after their children, Michael and Brigid, were born.
Sally worked for more than 20 years as an editor for the Electrochemical Society in Pennington, New Jersey, until she moved to New Hampshire in 1996. She then worked for many years for the Laconia Citizen, a daily newspaper, again as an editor, and finally finished her career at the age of 77, retiring from Plymouth State University where she served in a number of administrative roles.
Sally was also very involved with her community, serving on a number of nonprofit boards and volunteering her time to many spiritual and charitable initiatives, including Helene Fuld Hospital, Trinity Cathedral and the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. Sally loved her family and friends, her beloved books, watching sports, and sometimes even loved playing golf. She was a doting mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Brady; and her daughter, Brigid.
She is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law Barbara; and granddaughters Logan and Madison.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Brigid C. Kilfoyle Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247.
Burial will be at a later date. Mayhew Funeral Home is assisting the family in their arrangements.
