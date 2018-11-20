CANTERBURY — Sarah P. (Lawrence) Decato of Canterbury has passed on Nov. 16, 2018, after a long illness.
She was born in Canterbury on Aug. 24, 1931, the daughter of Laura May and Ernest L. Lawrence. She was a long-time resident of Loudon, and later in life moved to Canterbury.
Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Decato Sr.; her daughter, Kathy Fowler; and her great-grandson, Seth Decato.
She is survived by three sons, Gordon Lamay, Tracy Leonard and wife Teffany of Northfield, and Richard H. Decato Jr. and wife Susan of Canterbury; two daughters, Laura Roberts and husband Butch and Annie Ribeiro and husband Steve of Norton, Massachusetts; and son-in-law C.Doug Fowler of Florida. She leaves grandchildren Tricia Gordon, John Storrs Jr., Chris Fowler Jr., Tanya Decato, Sarah Roberts, Adam Decato, and Taylor Lamay; great-granddaughters Madison Hendrick and Aliza Wencek; and great-grandson Devin Fowler.
Per Sarah's request, there will be no services. She will be interred at Maple Grove Cemetery in Canterbury in the spring.
