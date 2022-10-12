Sarah M. Brown, 79

BELMONT — Sarah Maria Brown, 79, of Durrell Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Sally, as she was known to many, was born on January 5, 1943, in North Conway, the daughter of the late Austin and Violet (Hulet) Savary.
Sally, strong in her beliefs, enjoyed sharing her opinions with everyone. In her younger years, she enjoyed photography and was the family genealogist. She was also an avid wildlife lover, supplying food for all of the local animals. Sally was a member of the NRA and the Gun Owners of NH.
In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Brown, who passed in 2021; she was also predeceased by six brothers and two sisters.
Sally is survived by her sisters, Nona (Savary) Davis and Nancy (Savary) Clifton; a son, Howard L. Brown Jr. and his wife Rosemarie; a daughter, Vicki Jane Gallipeau and her husband Douglas; five grandchildren, Kimberly Landau and her husband Aaron, Amy Slowe and her husband Jonathan, Mark Gallipeau and his wife Alexis, Henry Sarson and his wife Samantha, and Richard Brooks; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jackson and Maddison.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at the South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Sarah’s name to Gun Owners of New Hampshire using their website: https://donate.gunowners.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.