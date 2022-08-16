Sarah J. Havlock

TILTON — Born on January 15, 1968, in Lewiston, Maine, Sarah Jane Havlock passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
She is the youngest daughter of Frank and Helen Greenwood. Sarah is predeceased by her parents and loving brother Brian Greenwood.
A graduate of Jay High School and Hesser College, Sarah spent her working career as a Medical Assistant at multiple locations including Pittsfield Medical, Newport Medical, and Laconia Clinic.
Sarah had many hobbies and interests including photography, involvement with the American Legion Auxiliary, carpentry, and crocheting blankets, clothing, and stuffed animals for her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, playing card games, watching “Little House on the Prairie,” “Star Trek” or “NCIS,” and sneaking in some chocolate from one of her many stashes.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Malcolm Havlock Jr. of Tilton; daughter, Christine and husband, Brandon Klardie of Concord; two sons, Brandon and Andrew Havlock of Tilton; and two grandchildren, Henry and Leo Klardie. She is also survived by her brother, Keith Greenwood and his wife Katrina of Florida; her sisters, Janet O’Brien of California, Joanne Greenwood of Florida, and Sue Greenwood of Massachusetts; as well as in-laws, Brenda and Kevin Boyce, Stacey Havlock, Maurice and his wife Tina Havlock, and Michael Havlock. Sarah also leaves many extended family members whom she loved deeply.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022,at American Legion Post 49 at 4 Park Street, Northfield, NH 03276 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dartmouth Cancer Research Fund (ID#22595). Make your checks payable to Dartmouth Hitchcock Health and memo Sarah Havlock. Please address your envelope to the following address: Medical and Healthcare Advancement, Dartmouth Health, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
