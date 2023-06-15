Sandra Percy, 74

LACONIA — Sandra "Sandy" Percy, 74, of Laconia, passed away at her Mason Court home on Friday, June 9.
Sandy was born on Jan. 4, 1949, the daughter of Otto and Lorraine (Foster) Kuhl, and was raised in Franklin Square, Long Island, New York.
LACONIA — Sandra "Sandy" Percy, 74, of Laconia, passed away at her Mason Court home on Friday, June 9.
Sandy was born on Jan. 4, 1949, the daughter of Otto and Lorraine (Foster) Kuhl, and was raised in Franklin Square, Long Island, New York.
Sandy loved to laugh, and her greatest pleasure was to bring joy to those around her. She revered Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up, and she lived her life with that same childlike enthusiasm. She would often be found skipping down grocery store aisles or waving to strangers. She developed a reputation for her unintentionally humorous gifts to her children that often left the recipient scratching their head, but they were always rooted in love and utility.
Throughout her life, Sandy had a passion for learning — she was very proud of her various handwriting analysis certifications through International Graphoanalysis Society and her certification and leadership in local Ham Radio clubs (call sign: W1SND). She also loved learning Qigong and found peace in Reiki.
Her cherished canine companions are happy once again to have mom take them for a long, sunny walk.
Her advice for all would be to let your smile be your guide, remain genuinely inquisitive, be accepting of others, and most of all, mind your Ps and Qs. And remember, without the rocks, the bubbling brook would lose its song.
Loved by all, Sandy is survived by her husband, Donald Percy; her sister, Janice Kuhl; her children, Jennifer Wilcox (husband Russell) and Lance Jakob (wife Sharon), and their father, Ollie Jakob; Michelle Richard (husband Gerry); Brad Percy (daughter Giavanna); and three grandchildren, Dylan, Maddox and Morgan.
“And the far distant future
When I knew you'd be gone
Came too fast and stays too long”
-Rick Springfield
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 20, at noon, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations in Sandy’s honor be made to Live and Let Live Farm's Rescue and Sanctuary (https://www.liveandletlivefarm.org/).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What kind of motorcycle do you ride? Click the image to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.