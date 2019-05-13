ASHLAND — Sandra Mary (Flanders) Avery, 79, died at the Retreat at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on May 11, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on June 6, 1939, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Meehan) Flanders.
Sandra was raised in Ashland, attended Ashland schools, and was a graduate of Ashland High School. She went on to Notre Dame School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She was employed at Catholic Medical Center before her marriage to Donald Avery in 1961, when they relocated to Coventry, Connecticut, where she was the school nurse.
In 2012, Sandra moved back to Ashland where she enjoyed her animals, gardens, reading, shopping, and her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Avery; her parents; and her sister, Kathy McNamara.
She is survived by her son, Donald L. Avery and wife Tina of West Lebanon; her son, Daniel W. Avery and wife Jennifer of Guthrie, Oklahoma; her daughter, Deborah Quaranta and husband Andrew of Campton; and son David F. Avery and wife Janet of Mansfield, Connecticut; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Christie, Nathan, Alyssa (husband Shea), Ethan, Jacob, and Samuel; and one great-grandchild, Jane.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland, on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 11 School St., Plymouth.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more info, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
