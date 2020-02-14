LACONIA — Sandra Mae Leighton, 87, died on Feb. 12, 2020, at Franklin Regional Hospital.
She was born in Mexico, Maine, one of four children of Bion and Jennie (Ripley) Leighton. She grew up in various towns and cities in Massachusetts until moving from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Laconia, New Hampshire, in 1988.
Prior to retirement, Sandra worked as a housekeeper.
In her younger days, Sandra loved to dance. In later years, her interests were more focused on cooking, animals, reading, and her family.
She leaves a daughter, Julie Leighton of Laconia; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Leighton of Campton; and nieces and nephews. She also leaves her best friend, Shirley Jensen of Florida.
At her wishes, there will be a graveside service in the spring in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
Those wishing may make donations in her memory to Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
