Sandra Lemire, 90

LACONIA — Sandra Weeks Lemire, 90, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia.
Sandra was born on May 13, 1932 in Meredith, the third of four children and the daughter of the late George and Freda (Jackson) Weeks. Sandra was popular in school and, with her sister Kay, did very well on the basketball team. After graduation, Sandra attended Plymouth State College; where she met and married her late first husband, Albert Martin, and acquired the means to substitute teach.
Upon her late husband’s graduation with a degree in teaching, the couple immediately moved to Bandon, OR. She supported her husband’s rapid rise from teacher to principal of the elementary school in that town, both as homemaker and by substituting as able, and would bear three sons within a decade.
Sandra’s dear mother, Freda, came to visit but ended up staying permanently in Bandon, having soon remarried there, a great boon to all. Sandra would eventually divorce and return to Meredith with her young sons, but remained in constant close touch with Freda, visiting often. Back in New Hampshire, Sandra soon completed her full teaching degree at PSC, and went on to teach in the local school system, specializing in the earliest grades. For this she had a keen passion and talent, even writing children’s literature of her own. Sandra eventually moved on to secretary work and from there started as an owner, or head partner, in a series of small businesses in the Laconia region.
There she would meet and marry her new surviving spouse, architect and business man, Robert R. Lemire. The couple was inseparable and, for some time, owned a restaurant together in Gilford. For many years they enjoyed an enviable, semi-retired lifestyle with winter months in Cape Coral, Florida.
However, in 2012, Sandra suffered a severe stroke while in Florida which slowly weakened her physically, but could in no way dampen her raw will to enjoy life to its very end.
Sandra is survived by her three sons, Stanley, William, and Geoffrey Martin; her husband, Robert R. Lemire and his two sons, Robert D. and Michael T. Lemire.
Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis for all of the wonderful care Sandra received there.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
