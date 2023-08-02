Sandra L. Tobey, 77

LACONIA — Sandra Lee Tobey, 77, died on July 23, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center — Genesis.
Sandra was born on April 2, 1946, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Roscoe Chase and Ruth (Webster) Chase.
She was the embodiment of strength, wisdom and determination. Through life’s many challenges, she stood tall, often on her own, carving a path for herself and her family. As a single mother of three, she juggled full-time work with years of study, eventually becoming a devoted nurse. Every patient she cared for felt the warmth and compassion she naturally exuded.
She was selfless in her work; she extended that same generosity and love to her family and grandchildren especially when they needed her the most. Her fierce independence never overshadowed her profound love for family, which she valued above all else. She will also be remembered for a wonderful sense of humor and being able to cleverly create a funny quip in any situation.
Sandra worked as a registered nurse for many years at Belknap County Nursing Home, beginning as a nurse’s aide, and later at Health South Florida. Sandy was a skilled crocheter and knitter. She loved "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" and often answered questions before contestants. Sandy also loved reading and genealogy.
Sandra is survived by her son, Josh Brooks and Sara; son, Jonathan Brooks and Trudykim; daughter, Julia Carrier and Alain; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Madison, Jonathankyle (Hannah), Deanna, Ian (Nuria), Noah, Sean and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Addalyn, Audrey, Phoenix, Aria and Delilah.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Tobey, longtime companion Norman Gagne and grandson, Andrew.
There are no calling hours.
A private celebration of life family gathering will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
