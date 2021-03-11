ALTON — Sandra Lou Drew, age 67, of Alton, died suddenly, March 9, 2021, at home, of natural cause.
Born May 13, 1953 in Quincy, Massachusetts, daughter of Luigi Russo and Virginia (Richards) Russo, she was raised in Weymouth, MA, a graduate of Weymouth North High School, also a graduate of Faulkner School of Nursing.
She resided in Concord, NH for years and lived in Alton, NH for seven years.
A Registered Nurse, she worked for years at Concord Hospital and at Suncook Family Health Center for 10 years.
Sandra loved to play cribbage, she loved people and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Survived by her husband Jeffrey P. Drew; three children, Melanie Erickson, Carol and husband Adam Fleury, James and wife Jackie Drew; eight grandchildren, Page, Autumn, Jacob, Elana, Miranda, Maggie, Kaden and Colin; her sister Sally Baines and brother Steven Russo; also several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Susan.
There are no services planned at this time. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: MS Society.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
