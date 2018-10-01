PORTSMOUTH — Sandra “Sandy” Jean White, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2018.
Sandy was born on Dec. 21, 1944, in Washington, D.C., daughter of Betsy Lawson (Knight) and John Marvin White.
She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1962 and attended Plymouth State College, majoring in music and secondary education. She was a very talented trumpet player and played in high school and college band. During and after college, she played the trumpet and drums simultaneously as part of the Music Makers dance band. She also played the organ for countless weddings and celebrations. In addition to her instrumental talents, she taught her six stepchildren how to sing and harmonize, which brought entertainment and delight to many senior citizens in area nursing homes. She also took them to Boston where they sang as the Wurlitzer Kids.
Sandy had a beautiful knack for bringing humor, joy and smiles to the faces and hearts of all who knew her. Sandy loved to entertain. Dressed in a clown costume, she delighted children of all ages with juggling, music and lots of fun at parties. Her imagination and creativity could make a game out of anything. Her grandchildren fondly remember her glow-in-the-dark starry ceiling, light shows and lots of fun at the beach.
Sandy’s passion to teach was evident in her service to Lakes Region schools as a substitute teacher as well as classes taught in calligraphy and keyboard at Portsmouth High School. With more than 30 years of service to the City of Portsmouth in a variety of positions, Sandy will best be remembered as the delightful welcoming receptionist at Portsmouth High School where she touched the lives of thousands of students, parents, teachers and administrators. Sandy never saw any student as an underdog, only a student who needed a boost. She was always ready with an encouraging word, a helping hand and a hug. A stone memorial bench in Sandy’s honor, a gift from the Class of 2009, was presented and placed at Portsmouth High School’s front entrance when she retired in June 2009. Sandy loved working at Portsmouth High School.
Sandy took every opportunity to make even a small difference in the lives of those she encountered every day. She will be remembered for her contagious smile, ever-present optimism and great love for people.
Sandy is survived by her brother, Michael White, and wife Susie; children Patty Hazzard, Elwin Dale and wife Rose, Judy Downing, Robert Dale and wife Michelle, and Edie Tripepi and husband Joe; grandchildren, Tricia, James, Richard, Heather and husband Keith, Jennifer, Renee, Skye, Jacob and wife Jennifer, Samantha and husband Dale, Rebecca, Kirsten, Stephany, Robert, and Jonathan; great-grandchildren Nicole and husband Jason, Jessica, Aaron, Alexa, Nicole, Caelyn, Mack, Jeffery, Haley, Kyndal, Allyson, Joshua, Timothy, and Madyson; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and father, Sandy was predeceased by stepfather Arthur Bacon, stepbrother Kenneth Bacon, ex-husband Arthur Dale, son Kenneth Dale, and son-in-law James Downing.
There will be a celebration of life service on Sunday, Oct. 21, at Connect Community Church, 200 Chase Drive, Portsmouth. The family will begin greeting guests at 2:30 p.m. The service will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception and light refreshments following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to “Portsmouth High School Unified Arts Program” and mailed to the attention of Marty Rahn, Portsmouth High School, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive, Portsmouth NH 03801.
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting the family with arrangements.
