PLYMOUTH — Sandra Jean Clay, 82, of Plymouth, passed peacefully at her home on Shirley Way on October 30.
Born on August 29, 1939 in Plymouth, at the old Plymouth hospital by Livermore Falls, she was oldest child of John Gordon and Jessie Agatha (Hicken) Clay.
Sandy grew up in the little house with the merry-go-round on Cummings Street. Sandra married Roy Linwood Eastman Jr. in 1957 and they had four children, Shirley Jean Eastman (Plymouth, NH), Brian Dean Eastman (DePere, WI), Jeffrey Scott (deceased), Steven Clay (Plymouth, NH). Sandra is also survived by five siblings, Mary Jane Ogmundson (Wilmot, NH), John Stewart Clay (Southport, NC), Robert Bruce Clay (Plymouth, NH), Doreen Joan Rose (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Darlene Jean Chalmers (Harpswell, ME); her grandkids, John Robert Eastman of De-Pere WI, Taylor Buskey of Hill, NH, and Clay Eastman of Plymouth, NH; and great-grandson, Jackson Mckinney of Hill, NH.
As a young mother Sandra worked part-time at the Beebe River Bobbin Mill and was Postmistress of the Beebe River Post Office. Later she worked at the Clay family store, Clay’s News Stand in Plymouth. Sandra was loved by her children and all who knew her. She was a member of Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed her family, friends, reading, music, watching old movies and golf.
A funeral service will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth on Saturday, November 13th at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Leo LeBlanc, pastor of Holy Trinity Parish will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth.
