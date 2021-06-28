FRANKLIN — Sandra Jean (Sargent) Bleggi, age 77, of Franklin, died on June 25, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1944, the daughter of Forrest and Eva (Clement) Sargent in Franklin, NH. She lived most of her life in Franklin. She attended schools there during her childhood and earned her GED as an adult. She was a homemaker, babysitter, inspector at Fruedenberg and worked in various restaurants and kitchens in the surrounding area. She was a member of the Franklin United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, helping with the Day Café and running a weekly food pantry, “Sandi’s Bread & More.” She was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She enjoyed animals, gardening, cooking, playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed spending time at the “TRIP Center” in Franklin. She loved her family dearly.
Family members include her four children, Gary D. Bleggi (Cindy Houston-Bleggi) of Tilton; Bernard “Bud” F. Bleggi (Betty Jo Villeneuve) of Berlin; Angela C. Swett (Douglas) of Franklin; and, Heidi J. Robichaud (Mark) of Franklin, five grandchildren, Stephen, Bernard “Buddy,” Jillian, Julia and Seth, three step-grandchildren, Samantha, Cody and Kurt, three great-grandchildren, Nova, Serenity and Lirik, siblings: Barbara Morrill (Hollis), Doug Sargent (Debbie), Leo Sargent, and Forrest “Skippy” Sargent Jr., all of Franklin, sisters-in-law: Geraldine Sargent of Belmont and Louise Sargent of Franklin, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings Thelma Sargent (infant), Irene Pickard, Rose Sargent, Eleanor LeBlanc, Clayton Sargent and Richard Sargent and grandchildren Natasha Brown and Nicholas Bleggi.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin Street, Franklin.
Burial will be private for the family in the Franklin Cemetery prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be at the Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin Street, Franklin on Thursday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in memory of Sandra may be made to the Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin Street, Franklin, NH 03235; “Sandi’s Bread & More” food pantry located at the Franklin United Methodist Church; and, the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.