MOULTONBOROUGH — Sandra A. Parsons, 82, of 77 Lee Road, died at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Sandra was born on June 1, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Karlson) Teel. She lived in Arlington, Massachusetts, for many years before moving to Moultonborough.
Sandra was a woman who wore many hats. She had a strong relationship and love for Jesus that was closely followed by the love for her family. In addition to caring for her immediate family, she also opened her heart and home for the ministry of fostering children of all ages, young and old. She was a daycare provider and home health aide, and enjoyed teaching Sunday school as well as teaching and doing ceramics.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Wayne Parsons, and her children, Patricia Croteau (John), Scott Parsons (Susan), Christopher Parsons, Robin Parsons, Melanie Barkhouse (Michael), Melissa Porter (Tony), and Ruth Parsons; along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as her brothers, Rodney Teel (Sharon) and Robert Teel.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Herbert H. Teel and Randall Teel.
Special recognition to Eva Capo (John) and Akie Reidemeister (Thomas) and Brian Donnelly, whom she loved as her own.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance, with a continued celebration at the family homestead after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sandra's name be made to Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253, online at https// lrvna.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
