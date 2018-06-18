LACONIA — Samuel L. Stanley, 84, of Laconia, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Samuel was born on Aug. 12, 1933, to the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Carpentier) Stanley in Concord, and grew up in Epsom.
Samuel enjoyed fishing and hunting as a child. Sam married his love, Katherine Brown, in 1964 and they were married for 25 years before she lost her lengthy battle with cancer.
Samuel enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada as a truck driver accompanied by his little dog, Buster. He worked as a well driller for A&B Well Drilling Co. until he retired. He spent his remaining years living in Laconia with his sister-in-law, Virginia Higgins.
Samuel is survived by his step-daughter, Lear Johnson, and her husband, Brad of Buckeye, Arizona; two step-grandchildren, Denita Goudarzi of Palm Coast, Louisiana, and Shayne Wheeler of Buckeye, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m., at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
