LACONIA — Samuel “Sam” Lyman Evans, of Belvidere Street, passed away with his twin sister, Sue, by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at the Jack Byrne Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Sam was born on March 8, 1950, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of Burgess C. and Eleanor (Lyman) Evans. He grew up in Lakeport and was a Laconia High School Band member playing the clarinet. Sam graduated from LHS, Class of 1968. He attended Laconia Technical Institute for two years.
He was a hard worker, the owner/operator of SLE Enterprises, installing flooring. He also worked for several companies in the Laconia area. He was manager of a carpet store in Florida for a few years and received an award for highest area sales. Sam was a great painter and meticulous handyman.
He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Laconia.
Survivors include his beloved companion, Diane “Dee” Insley of Lakeport; two sisters, his twin, Susan Clinton, and her husband Stuart of Moultonborough, and Etta Ladd and her husband Keith of Lakeport; and five nephews and nieces, Susan Perry, Stephen Perry, Mary Alexander, April Jordan and Evan Clinton.
In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by a brother, Burgess Charles Evans Jr.; a sister, Sandra Evans; and his nephews, Vincent and Carleton Ladd.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, 926 NH-175, Holderness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
