VERO BEACH, Florida — Samuel C. Murdough, 89, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 5.
Born Sept. 15, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, Sam was a son of the late Thomas G. Murdough and Grace Clarke Murdough.
He was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran. He proudly served his country for which he received the National Defense Service Metal prior to attending college in Iowa.
Sam had an extensive career having been employed by Bell & Howell, a manufacturer of cameras and motion picture machinery, as well as Polaroid Corporation. He later owned and operated Squam Boats in New Hampshire following his passion of antique boats and automobiles.
He was an avid golfer and was a member of Bent Pine Golf Club in Florida, as well as Bald Peak Colony Club back in New Hampshire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles P. Murdough.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gail Malavase Murdough; a brother, Thomas G. Murdough Jr. (Joy); his children, Sam Murdough Jr. (Bev), Debbie Lyford (Jeff), Shane Sirles (Michele), and Clarke Murdough (Michelle); nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held March 23, at 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach with Reverend Tim Womack officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sam’s honor to First Presbyterian Church, 520 Royal Palm Blvd., Vero Beach, FL 32960, or to VNA/VNA Hospice at 110035th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
