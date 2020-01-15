FRANKLIN — Sam Davis, 73, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at Franklin Regional Hospital on Jan. 13, 2020.
He was born in Franklin on Jan. 15, 1946, the son of Alvin and Caroline (Leighton) Davis. Sam was a lifelong Franklin resident.
Several years ago, he was employed at the J.P. Stevens Co. He later was manager at Sanel Auto Parts in Franklin, where he worked for 47 years.
Sam was a member of Franklin Fire Department Ladder Co. No. 1 in Franklin for 52 years. He retired as captain in 2019.
Back in the days, Sam enjoyed ice fishing with his father and his uncle on Newfound Lake, and many trips on his Harley with the big boys. Sam loved to go golfing and riding his snowmobile.
Family members include his wife of 56 years, Gloria (Menard) Davis, of Franklin; his children, Tammy Dow and husband Brian of Concord and Steve Davis of Franklin; two grandchildren, Tyler Dow of Concord and Mackenzie Davis of Franklin; a brother, Allen Davis of Franklin; a sister, Jane Maheu of Warner; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Davis Sr. in 2015 and Phillip Davis in 2008.
Visiting hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
Friends are invited to join Sam’s family for the celebration of his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin.
Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Franklin Hook and Ladder Company, 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
