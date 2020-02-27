LACONIA — Sally Hatch, 83, died at home on Feb. 25, 2020.
Sally was born on Nov. 14, 1936, in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, the daughter of Ralph Edmund and Emily (Olsen) Hall.
Sally was a cashier and seamstress. She worked for King’s, Globe Stores, and 10 years for the State of New Hampshire. She ran her own alterations home business.
Sally was a devoted Cub Scout Den Mother and a baker for two summers at the Griswold Scout Reservation. She enjoyed drawing, painting, cross stitch, reading, gardening, baking, playing cards and puzzles. Sally also enjoyed many road trips to see our National Parks, and visiting with family and friends.
Sally is survived by her sons, Marshall B. Hatch III and his wife, Robin White, of Deerfield, Daniel D. Hatch and his wife, Brenda, of Meredith, and Michael J. Hatch and his wife, Rachel, of Gilmanton Iron Works; a daughter, Linda E. Nielsen and her partner, David E. Marden, of Belmont; 14 grandchildren, David and Mark Hatch, Kevin, Ben, and Eric Hatch, Owen Carey-Hatch, Mira Records, Felicia Morrisett, Chris Marden, Adam and Chris Hatch, Nate Pickowicz, Anne Dungelman, and Laura Ketola; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marshall B. Hatch Jr.; brothers Albert Hall and David C. Hall; and by her sister, Elizabeth Hall.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson, Massachusetts, in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Sally’s memory to the Laconia Public Library, 695 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246; or to your local library.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.