Sally Doten, 78

MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally (Harkins) Doten, 78, of Moultonborough and Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to George Haskell Harkins and Sadie Belle (Heath) Harkins, she and her family moved frequently along the eastern seaboard until settling in Belmont. She was athletic and excelled in basketball and softball. After high school, she completed a 2-year associate’s degree in medical technology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career of 53 years, the majority spent at Lakes Region General Hospital saving lives.

