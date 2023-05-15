Sally Doten, 78

MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally (Harkins) Doten, 78, of Moultonborough and Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to George Haskell Harkins and Sadie Belle (Heath) Harkins, she and her family moved frequently along the eastern seaboard until settling in Belmont. She was athletic and excelled in basketball and softball. After high school, she completed a 2-year associate’s degree in medical technology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career of 53 years, the majority spent at Lakes Region General Hospital saving lives.
She married John J. McGuinness Jr. in 1965, but was widowed in 1978. She found love again and married Dennis J. Doten in 1980 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. At age 50, she completed her bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce College. She was a hospice volunteer for many years, as well as a master gardener, member of Zonta, the Opechee Garden Club and Quilters Guild.
She is survived by her daughter, Paige McGuinness Sturgeon; son-in-law, Edward; grandchildren, Shaela and John; son, Daniel McGuinness; daughter-in-law, Michelle (Clairmont); and grandchildren, Devon and Colin, of Columbia, Maryland.
A Graveside Service will be held for Sally and her late husband Dennis on Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Sally’s name to the Lakes Region VNA Home and Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH, 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
