MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally Ann Blais, 67, of Long Island Road, passed away Friday morning, June, 7, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Sally was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Perley and Phyllis (Pierce) Curtis.
Sally enjoyed living life to the fullest. She loved plays and concerts as well as taking long walks on beaches and in woods. She was very much into making her dogs happy. She loved all kinds of animals. She and her husband were true soul mates.
Sally is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rene Blais of Moultonborough; brother-in-law William Dailey of Methuen, Massachusetts; a niece, Kerrin Moniz, and her husband, Mark, and her son, Dom, all of Derry; and a nephew, Janson Dailey, and his wife, Amy, and their children, Jason and Machaela, all of Salem.
There will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Sally’s name to The N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
