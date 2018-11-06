LACONIA — S. Mark Corringham, 70, of Mountain Drive in Gilford, died after a brief illness on Nov. 2, 2018, at the Lakes Region General Hospital, while surrounded by his family.
He was born Stephen Mark Corringham on Nov. 4, 1947, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, but always went by the name Mark. He was the son of the late Rev. Donald B. and Nellie M. (Jones) Corringham.
After attending the University of New Brunswick, Mark moved to Tilton to join his family in October 1965; he has lived in the Lakes Region ever since.
Mark worked the car business for many years in Laconia, most recently for Lakeview Dodge.
In his free time, he enjoyed golf, shooting pool, darts, and trivia. He was an avid reader, who also would sometimes entertain his family and friends with a few tunes on the guitar, often improvising his own lyrics to tell a story and make everyone laugh. He was quick-witted and sarcastic, with a dry sense of humor and an appreciation for a good joke.
Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family at Christmas. He beamed with pride anytime he talked about his children and grandchildren, and he loved playing Santa at his house on Christmas Eve visits with a bustling houseful of excited children who loved him very much.
Mark is survived by his children, Holly Emery and Josh Corringham; his partner, Sandra Ross; his sister, Theresa (Terry) Corringham; his grandchildren, Taylor Emery, Jackson Emery, Ozzy Emery, Owen Corringham, and Lelia Corringham; his niece, Heather Ouellette-Cygan; and his nephew, Geoffery Ouellette.
He was predeceased by his parents, aunts, and uncles.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to their family’s Great Strides walk team to raise money to find a cure for cystic fibrosis at bit.ly/InMemoryofMark.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
