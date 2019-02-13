MEREDITH — Ruth Rosen White of New Haven, Connecticut, and Meredith, New Hampshire, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019.
She was born Sept. 28, 1922, in New Haven, Connecticut. She worked and lived in the New Haven area until moving to New Hampshire to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Seidler of Portsmouth, Perry and Leigh White of Colorado, and Jon and Alicia White of Meredith. She will be deeply missed by her seven grandchildren who adoringly called her DeeDee. The loves of her life and her biggest joy these past few years were her four great-grandchildren, Blake and Brynn Halsey and Shepherd and Abel Van Patten.
A memorial in her honor will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Meredith Bay Colony Club where she was one of the original members to move in when it first opened.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region VNA Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
There was a graveside service at B'Nai Jacob Memorial Cemetery in New Haven, Connecticut, on Feb. 8.
