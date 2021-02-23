LACONIA — Ruth R. Grove, 96, of Gilford, NH, was lovingly embraced by her Lord in Heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Ruth was born on March 15, 1924, in Newark, NJ, along with her twin sister, Florence, and was raised in East Orange, NJ. Ruth moved to “wonderfully warm” Ft. Lauderdale, FL, in 1960 and then to Mount Dora, FL, in the ‘90s.
In her younger years ”Ruthie” was an adored Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, Guide for the Blind, and devoted friend. After leaving Florida and moving to NH to live with her daughter, Ruth was a member of the Wellness Center in Laconia, NH, and the Knit Wits in Gilford, NH, where everyone was drawn to her kind, loving spirit. Undeniably, Ruth was a woman who lived her faith by bestowing Christ-like, unconditional love daily. She put her heart and soul into all she did for others.
In the spring of 2017, Ruth moved into St. Francis Nursing Home where she continued blessing others with her positive outlook and sense of humor. As with everyone she met, she melted the hearts of the staff and residents with her love and joy. They, too, were her “family.”
People were her passion. No matter where she was, Ruth spread kindness, love and laughter. Always eager to join in any fun, her wit and happy spirit kept us all chuckling. Throughout her entire life, she was an expert in making others feel enveloped in acceptance. Ruth’s selfless, loving character benefited all who knew her. While she will be missed terribly, her family and friends will continue to be blessed by the love she showered on them.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Bettoney; grandchildren, Shelby Bettoney, Cole Bettoney, and Judy Wilson; her niece, Sandy Manion and her son, Langdon; step-children, Sharon Wilson, Treena Marquez and Jerry Grove. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by both her twin sister, “Flossie” Weeks, and older sister, Dorothy Disque; her daughter, Loretta Ann Roe; and husbands, Henry Tilton Roe and Harold Grove.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held in the summer.
Ruth’s desire to help others continues by honoring her request that donations be sent to her favorite charity, Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090. In true Ruth fashion, she will continue to make others smile.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
