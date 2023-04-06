Ruth Macomber, 90

RUMNEY — Ruth (Harmon) Macomber, 90, of Rumney, passed away unexpectedly on April 3. Ruth was born in Sangerville, Maine, to George and Ella (Harmon) Marsh on June 27, 1932.
For many years, Ruth was a nurse’s aide at the Bangor State Hospital. She went on to marry the love of her life, Elwin Macomber Sr. Together they raised four beautiful children. They lived in Rumney for most of their 61 years of marriage.
Ruth loved baking, gardening, crafting, and antiquing. One of her fondest memories was her trip to Alaska where she jumped into glacial waters and enjoyed wildlife. She also liked trips to Clark’s Trading Post to watch the bear show. Family barbecues and a good game of horseshoes would make her smile.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Elwin Macomber Sr; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia (Beemer) Macomber.
Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Lolita Demers and her husband Tom; daughter, Denise Brown and her husband Bobby; son, Darrell Macomber and son Elwin Macomber Jr., and his wife Becky. Ruth was a caring grandmother to Nathan, Kimberly, Jeremy, and Angela, Seth and Colby. Ruth was also a proud great-grandmother to Hunter, Isabelle, Kaylynn, Ashton, Greyson, and her newest little love, Milo. Ruth also leaves behind brother-in-law, Dale Macomber and sister-in-law Juanita Mallard.
A Memorial Service will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH on Saturday, April 8, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Christopher Drew officiating the service.
A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at the Plymouth Senior Center, 8 Depot St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, do a random act of kindness.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Macomber family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.