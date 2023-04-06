Ruth Macomber, 90

Ruth Macomber, 90

RUMNEY — Ruth (Harmon) Macomber, 90, of Rumney, passed away unexpectedly on April 3. Ruth was born in Sangerville, Maine, to George and Ella (Harmon) Marsh on June 27, 1932.

For many years, Ruth was a nurse’s aide at the Bangor State Hospital. She went on to marry the love of her life, Elwin Macomber Sr. Together they raised four beautiful children. They lived in Rumney for most of their 61 years of marriage.

