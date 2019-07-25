WOLFEBORO — Ruth L. Anderson, 89, of Wolfeboro, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, following a long battle of declining health.
Ruth was born in Meriden, Connecticut, on Aug. 14, 1930, to Lewis and Hildur (Petersson) Lake. She was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1948.
Following graduation, Ruth worked at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut, until an opportunity became available to work in Meriden at the Home Bank. Ruth continued working in the banking industry in a variety of capacities until her retirement from Central Bank for Savings (now Wells Fargo). Ruth's favorite position was on the teller line. There she was able to meet and work with the people in the town she grew up in and loved.
Ruth was a lifetime member of Augustana Lutheran Church. She served in many capacities, including stewardship, Alter Guild, and singing in the choir, just to name a few. In 1995, when Augustana closed its doors, Ruth transferred her membership to Immanuel Lutheran Church. There she continued to serve in capacities that she felt called to do. Ruth's love of music always returned her to the choir, even when the music got a "little too modern" for her.
Ruth enjoyed several different activities throughout her lifetime. She did many types of crafts, sewing, needlepoint, and knitting. When she retired, she spent much of her time knitting sweaters for the Guide Post project "Knit for Kids." She made an untold number of sweaters for that organization.
Another of Ruth's favorite things to do was travel. She made trips to Iceland, Finland, England, Sweden, Norway, Australia, and several to New Zealand, not to mention the places in the USA that she traveled to. It seemed as though she always had a bag packed, ready to go on the next venture.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 61years, Robert F. Anderson, in January 2016.
Ruth leaves behind her sons, David Anderson and his wife, Marleen, of Sanbornton and Donald Anderson and his wife, Debbie, of Berlin, Connecticut; grandsons Daniel Anderson and his wife, Stephanie, of Luke Air Force Base, Phoenix, Arizona, and Matthew Anderson and his wife, Hallie, of Herriman, Utah; great-grandchildren Caulen and Harper Anderson; brother-in-law Carl Anderson and his wife, Vilma, of Vernon, Connecticut; sisters-in-law Shirley Zatkalik of Burlington, North Carolina, and Margaret Heide of Webster, Massachusetts; along with several nieces and nephews. Ruth also leaves behind a brother, Ronald E. Lake, and his wife, Kay, and their children, Debbie and her husband, John Elliott, Sarah Lake, and David Lake and his wife, Darcy; along with several nieces and nephews, all residing in Auckland, New Zealand.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Aug. 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St. (on the corner of Cook Avenue and Hanover), Meriden, Connecticut, at 10 a.m. Following the service, Ruth's interment will take place at Walnut Grove Cemetery. A luncheon to celebrate Ruth's life will take place at Violi's Resturant following her interment.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ruth may be made to a local Alzheimer's chapter or hospice agency.
Phaneuf Funeral Home of Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to view an online obituary, go to www.phaneuf.net.
