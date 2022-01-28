Ruth J. Snell, 94

JAFFREY — Ruth Jeannette (Berrio) Snell passed away January 18, 2022, at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jaffrey, NH, in the presence of her family, after suffering a stroke a week earlier. She was 94 and was loved by many.
Ruth was born March 3, 1927, into the family of James and Helen Berrio of Wellfleet, MA. She was the fifth of seven children. Ruth attended the local public school system and graduated from Wellfleet High School in 1946 as a member of a class of only four students. When youngsters themselves, she and her cousin Alice often took care of their younger brothers while their mothers were at work. Ruth enjoyed playing basketball as a teenager, and in her later years loved to brag about her double-digit scores.
Ruth married Robert Linskey in June of 1946, and their daughter was born in September of the following year. Robert died of Hodgkin's disease in January of 1949, leaving Ruth a young widow.
Ruth had a strong work ethic and took on various jobs to support her small family, including working in the cafeteria of her daughter's grade school, waitressing, and opening bay scallops.
She married Frederick Fosdick in 1957, and they spent many years together living in Chatham and other Cape Cod towns until their divorce. She married Ralph Snell in 1973, shortly after which they moved from Massachusetts to Bristol, New Hampshire.
Ruth was a member of the dining services staff at New Hampton School from 1980 to 1993. She loved the job and especially enjoyed meeting the students. She would be thrilled when years later, former students would come up to her in town and bring her up to date on their lives. Before her retirement, Ruth spent several years assisting tourists at the Chamber of Commerce's little log cabin, when it was located near Newfound Lake. Following the death of her husband Ralph and a period of declining health, Ruth moved to Good Shepherd (now Jaffrey) Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in August of 2018.
Ruth most enjoyed holidays with her family and outings with her daughter. She was proud of her two granddaughters and her three great-grandsons and was always pleased to hear about their accomplishments.
Before her eyesight declined, Ruth was an avid reader and assembled more jigsaw puzzles than can be counted. She was also a Patriots fan and loved watching golf. Ruth had very fond memories of Cape Cod, specifically Wellfleet and Chatham, and would tell anyone in ear shot about the unparalleled seafood. In spite of any hardships during her long life, Ruth remained appreciative for even the smallest kindnesses extended to her.
She is survived by her daughter Judith (Linskey) Charbonneau and her husband Paul of Lyman, SC; her granddaughter, Mary Charbonneau and her husband Donald Morris of Cocoa, FL; her granddaughter, Martha Lisio and her husband Joseph of New Ipswich, NH; and great-grandsons, George and Joseph Lisio and Willem Oelschlager. She also leaves behind her cousin and lifelong best friend, Alice Snow of W. Yarmouth, MA.
The family is grateful for the care provided to Ruth by the staff at the nursing center and suggests that donations in her memory may be made to Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, memo "Staff Fund," 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. A service for Ruth will be held at a later date, followed by interment alongside her husband Ralph at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
