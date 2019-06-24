LACONIA — Ruth G. Smith, 88, of Laconia, passed peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, with her children by her side, at Concord Hospital.
Ruth was born on May 16, 1931, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Woods) Gates.
Ruth was a supervisor of a group home for the State of New Hampshire. She served as president of Opechee Townhomes from 1985 to 2018 and was a dedicated Weight Watcher lecturer.
Ruth is survived by a son, Stephen R. Smith, and wife Debra, of Florida; daughters Ronilee Nolin of Tilton and Lynne Sawyer and husband Duke of Concord; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reed W. Smith; a sister, Joyce Gerbasi; son-in-law Lloyd Nolin; and a great-grandson, Tyler Smith.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wikinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.