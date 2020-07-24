LACONIA — Ruth (Foster) Cormier, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on October 22, 1927, the daughter of Leda Fugere and Leon Foster. She was one of eight children.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at the lake with family, swimming, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. Ruth was a talented artist. She retired from the Belknap County Finance Department in the mid 1980s.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Roland J. Cormier, in 2006; an infant daughter in 1948; a grandson, Christopher Stitt, in 1990; a son-in-law, Michael Martel, in 2018; a granddaughter, Tammy Martel, in 2019; and seven siblings.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, June Martel, Julie Plante and her husband Peter, and Janice Stitt, one son, Joseph Cormier and his wife Alice, and one sister-in-law Joan Cormier and her husband Don Lockwood all of Laconia.
Ruth was the beloved Meme of 13 grandchildren; Jamie Paquet, Kimberly Mariano, Jonathan Paquet, Joseph Stitt, Sandy Peterson, Stacie Sirois, Lisa Plante, Vicki Cormier, Shawn Stitt, Stephanie Derosier, Dustin Martel, Joseph Cormier, and Emily Cormier; 22 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the wonderful and caring staff at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
There will be no calling hours.
A private burial service will be held by the family.
For those who wish, the family suggests expressions of sympathy to be made to the Christopher Jon Stitt Memorial Fund at Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 7312 Gilford, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
