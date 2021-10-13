Russell W. Emerson Jr., 86

ALTON — Russell Wallace Emerson Jr., 86, of New Durham Road in Alton, NH died on October 10, 2021 at his home of natural causes.
Born in Chichester, NH on May 12, 1935, son of Russell W. Emerson Sr. and May-Ella Emerson. Russell has lived in Alton since 1959, coming from Pittsfield, NH.
Russell was a member of the Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge #75 in Alton for 60 years, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies for the Valley of Nashua, and a member of order of Eastern Star, Warren Alpha Unity Fraternal Chapter #10.
He had worked as a quality control manager for Watts Regulatory in Franklin, NH and Eastern Air Devices of Dover, NH. After retirement he worked part time for Panera Bread in Concord, NH.
Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating on Winnipesaukee. He loved his pets especially his dog, Boggie.
A United States Navy Veteran.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Brewster) Emerson of Alton; daughter, Linda Lord of Concord, NH; three sons, Allen Emerson of Manchester, NH, Scott E. “Melon” Emerson and significant other Debbie Richards of Alton, David B. Emerson and wife Susanne of Alton, NH; sister-in-law, Mary Emerson of Colorado; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Frank Emerson; and two sisters, Erma R. Morrison and Lyllis Jeanson.
Calling hours will be held on October 16, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School Street in Alton with a service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.