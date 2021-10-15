NORTHFIELD — Russell C. Cilley, 99, of Northfield, died at his home on Oct. 13, 2021.
He was born in Old Hill Village on May 23, 1922, the son of John and Olive (Cilley) Cilley. He spent some of his childhood in Old Hill Village and later lived in Ashland. He was a Northfield resident for over 75 years.
During World War II, he served in the US Marine Corps with the 4th Marine Division. He saw action in Roi-Namur (Marshall Islands), Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima. Russell was a longtime member of The Whiteman-Davison American Legion Post #49 and was a longtime member of their drill team.
He was employed for many years at the Arwood Corp., until his retirement in 1987.
Russell loved to do odd jobs with his backhoe and taking long walks in the woods. He also loved walking down the railroad tracks to the beaver pond to watch them swim around and work on their dam.
He enjoyed the outdoors especially tending to his garden, apple and pear trees. He was also an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He especially loved fishing at their place on Prince Edward Island. In recent years he spent many hours researching the Cilley family genealogy.
Russell has held the Boston Post Cane in Northfield since March of 2017.
Family members include his wife, Holly (Morse) Cilley of Northfield; his children, Roy Cilley of Northfield, NH, Bruce Cilley of Barrington, NH, Bonnie Chapman of Lisbon, CT, Timothy Cilley of Manchester, NH and Cheryl Morgan of Northfield, NH; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his three beloved cats, Mama Kitty, Lucky and Gracie, who spent a lot of time keeping him company.
Russell was predeceased by two sisters, Gertrude Ackerman and Margaret Chellman; and three brothers, John, Kenneth, and Edwin.
A graveside service will be held at NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in memory of Mr. Cilley may be made to Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49, PO Box 3003, Tilton, NH 03276.
Thibault-Neu Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
