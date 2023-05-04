Rudolphe L. Dion Sr., 69

BELMONT — Rudolphe "Rudy" Louis Dion Sr., 69, of Seavey Road, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 30, at his home.
Rudy was born on Oct. 14, 1953, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the son of the late Emil Dion and Lorena (Truvell) Dion.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army where he spent much of his enlistment in Germany, and was formerly a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club. Rudy was a dedicated truck driver for YRC Freight for more than 25 years. Following his retirement from YRC, Rudy was employed by Nucar. Rudy enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.
Rudy is survived by his ex-wife, Michelle Dion; children, Rudolphe “Rudy” Dion Jr., Jessica Dion, Quentin Dion, Lance Dion, Lisa Roberts, and James Newland, as well as grandchildren, Novaleigh Dion, Chad Roberts, and Robert Tyler. Rudy is also survived by the many friends he made, all of whom have noted what a big heart he had, as well as how much he will be missed.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m., at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made in Rudolphe’s memory to a gofundme set up by the family at gofund.me/9e5d5e00.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
