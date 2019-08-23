MEREDITH — Rudolph Kenneth Converse was born on May 19, 1941, in Laconia. After struggling with several illnesses, he passed away at the age of 78 at Concord Hospital.
He was raised in the Holderness area and attended the one-room school there. He later attended the new school that was built that now had several classes. He then attended the new school in Meredith and graduated from there.
He married Betty WiImot in 1958, at the age of 17. Then he took one year off before returning and completing high school. He attended Berkshire Christian College for one year in Massachusetts.
He and his family moved to Center Harbor. He started working for an electrician and learned the trade. After living in that area and the Holderness area for several years, he wanted a change and decided to go on quite an adventure.
In 1973, he packed all his belongings and animals in a semi-trailer. His wife drove the car, his sister and her husband drove their vehicles, and the caravan left for their adventure in Minnesota. For 12 years, they enjoyed the life of a dairy and crop farmer. They loved the years there with the wide-open prairie.
In 1985, they felt they needed to be back in New Hampshire with aging parents. He worked as an electrician first for someone else and then later started his own company. He retired at the age of 62.
Rudolph, better known by most as either Rudy or Ken, was very active in whatever church he belonged to. He was always found helping out in whatever way he could. He often was found teaching Sunday School, serving as deacon or board member, and many many years with prison ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Jessie Converse; his brother, Donald Davis; and his sisters, Patricia Haire and Joan Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Mark (Brenda), Timothy, Allen (Susan), Peter (Meghan), Stephen, and Jonathan; and daughter Kathy (Michael) McCartney. He had 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Jean Juraska, Majorie Paquette, and Doris Packard.
Callings hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
The Memorial service will be at Calvary Bible Church on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
