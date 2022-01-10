Ruby L. Stillings, 31

LACONIA — Ruby Lynn Stillings, 31, of Warren Street, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Jack Byrne Center - Lebanon.
Ruby was born on April 17, 1990 in Plymouth, the daughter of Michael W. Stillings and Teresa (Bell) Bair-Weeks.
She enjoyed going to karaoke with mom and Scott, and would spend time at the DJ table. She aspired to become a DJ. She loved dancing, music, swimming in her pool, camping with family, and cruising around in her brothers' cars.
Ruby is survived by her mother Teresa Bair-Weeks, and her husband Scott Weeks, of Laconia; her father, Michael W. Stillings of Meredith; her brothers, Michael Wylie Stillings of Laconia, and Cory Alan Beede, and his wife Jejy, of Campton; her niece, Lilly; and her nephew, Nowa; her uncles, aunts, and many cousins; and her beloved kitty, Stash. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Dotty Perkins and grandfather, Frank Stillings.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Hall of the Rod and Gun Club, 358 S. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
